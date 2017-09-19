Ariel Winter is giving the Internet a piece of her mind.

No stranger to criticism about her looks, the Modern Family star took to social media late Monday with a self-described "rant" aimed at those who continue to pick her apart.

"Something I wish people would realize…I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap'd everywhere I do, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can't do that without paparazzi following me around everyday," she began. "I'm not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I'm trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect."

The star continued, calling out those who accuse her of dressing "inappropriately" for certain events.