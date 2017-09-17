We Ranked All the Silver Dresses Seen at the 2017 Emmys

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adam Levine

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Best Dressed Only, Julianne Hough

Best Dressed Stars at 2017 Emmy Awards

ESC: Nicole Kidman

Did Nicole Kidman Wear Mismatched Shoes to the 2017 Emmys?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Emmy Awards 2017 Trends, Metalics

It's not a Hollywood red carpet without a shimmery crop of silver or metallic dresses.

It's a staple of award show fashion—and we get why: There's an inherent wow-factor that comes with wearing the trend. It's no wonder several stars at the 2017 Emmys outfitted themselves in shine. As these stars proved, you don't need to wear head-to-toe sequins to win this look either. Celebs, like Thandie Newton and Yara Shahidi, were bedazzled in the most subtle way. Then, there were stars, like Laverne Cox and Sarah Paulson, for whom there's no such thing as too much glamour.

Photos

Best Dressed Stars at 2017 Emmy Awards

Like prior years, it was a sea of sequins and shine. Everyone—from Priyanka Chopra to Ariel Winter—stunned, but some made a fashion impact more than others. And for that reason, here are all silvery gowns, ranked.

Ariel Winter, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

14. Ariel Winter

While the Modern Family actress looks undoubtedly sexy, the double slits and high neckline, defined with black sequins, makes this silver ensemble look more costume-y than red-carpet worthy. 

Amanda Crew, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

13. Amanda Crew

While the head-to-toe sequin embellishment is eye-catching, the gray-to-yellow ombre effect is a little too jarring. The Silicon Valley actress' dress is perfect for the 2027 Emmys...it's futuristic-chic. 

Yara Shahidi, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

12. Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star's Prada gown is a best dressed contender, for sure, but in the category of silver stunners, it was lacking that wow-factor. Perhaps the flesh-tone tulle dials down the sparkle a bit. 

Article continues below

Madeline Brewer, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

11. Madeline Brewer

This dress is made for edgy brides who want to be different. The subtle, grayish-silver hue is elegant; however, we're a little iffy on those puffy cap sleeves. 

Uzo Aduba, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

10. Uzo Aduba

There's no question that this Sally LaPointe dress is made with quality fabrication. Not only do the vertical lines give the gown an interesting texture, but they also elongate the actress. The only sticking point? The corset-like top looks kind of uncomfortable. 

Priyanka Chopra, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/WireImage

9. Priyanka Chopra

This is what it looks like when a fashion risk pays off. The Quantico star stunned in a white Balmain frock with a feather train. However, the sequin embellishments took the look to rocker status. 

Article continues below

Anna Chlumsky, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

8. Anna Chlumsky

Like Amanda Crew, Anna's dress featured a silver-to-yellow ombre effect. Unlike her colleague's dress, however, it was kept to a minimum, allowing the eyes to fully absorb (and appreciate) the metallic finish.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

7. Susan Kelechi Watson

If there was ever a need for high-fashion body armor, the This Is Us star's intricate, off-the-shoulder gown is a serious contender. 

Abby Elliott, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

6. Abby Elliott

Now the SNL cast member's frock may not look as eye-catching as its silvery counterparts, but that's what is great about it. The black dress is covered in metallic sequins in the most subtle but sophisticated way. 

Article continues below

Sarah Paulson, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

5. Sarah Paulson

There is no fashion risk too daring for this actress. For the woman who walked last year's red carpet in an eye-catching, glimmering green Prada frock, it would only make sense to raise the bar, to a silvery snakeskin-like finish for the following year. 

Thandie Newton, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

4. Thandie Newton

Before you say, "Wait. This is a nude dress," rest your eyes on that tulle overlay on the skirt. It has just the perfect amount of flash. Sometimes, you don't need to go 100 percent metallic, when a little embellishment will take you all the way to the best dressed list. 

Laverne Cox, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

3. Laverne Cox

Then, there are times when you want to make a statement, in which case go hard or go home. Laverne matched her makeup and even her nails (painted with Celebrate Yourself, her new collaboration with Orly Beauty) to her gunmetal Naeem Khan dress. 

Article continues below

Jessica Biel , 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

J. Merritt/Getty Images

2. Jessica Biel

At first glance, we thought The Sinner actress' Ralph and Russo Couture dress featured two tones of shimmer, but actually, a light pink fabric just drapes over and wraps around Justin Timberlake's wife like a glove. It has that wow-factor of a traditional sequined dress and a romantic, ethereal element as well. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

1. Tracee Ellis Ross

We went back and forth several times: Jessica or Tracee. Tracee or Jessica. But in the end, the Black-ish star's Chanel stunner was the creme of the silvery crop. The flouncy sleeves, the metallic belt, the feather skirt, the satin shoes...this is high fashion and such a departure from the metallic mermaid gowns of red carpets' past. You may think it's not as flattering as other dresses, but that's what makes it admirable. It's different and, therefore, stunning—not stunning just because it's silver. 

Which dress was your favorite?

Tell us in the comments below!

Watch E!'s 2017 Emmy Awards After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special, with guest co-host Erika Jayne, Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Tracee Ellis Ross , Priyanka Chopra , Laverne Cox , Sarah Paulson , Style Collective , Fashion , Thandie Newton , Yara Shahidi , Top Stories , Life/Style , Emmys , 2017 Emmys , Red Carpet , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.