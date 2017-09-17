Success on the red carpet is more than just wearing the pretty dress.

In order to win on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet, the star's outfit must fit impeccably, photograph beautifully, look on trend, match the glamour of the event and pair well with hair and makeup. The bar is set high with Hollywood's top stylists pulling strings for standout looks. Some stars shined bright against the gold-accented backdrop, while others left us wanting more.

The critique is in the details, and with a few minor tweaks tonight's worst dressed could've succeeded on the carpet—disheartening, we know. Case in point: Heidi Klum's wooden accessories. But, even for the world's most talented, there's always room for improvement, right?