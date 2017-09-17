Elizabeth Olsen and Beau Robbie Arnett Make First Official Appearance Together

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adam Levine

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, CMA Awards

How Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Continue to Set the Bar High for Country Music Couples

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, Emmy Party

Ariel Winter Wears Latex Outfit and Shows PDA With Levi Meaden at Pre-Emmys Party

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Elizabeth Olsen, Robbie Arnett

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Gersh

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett have taken their romance out into the spotlight.

The Ingrid Goes West star and her new beau smiled for the cameras Friday night while attending the Gersh Emmy Party in Los Angeles together. The occasion marked the first time the two have attended an official event as a couple since they were first romantically linked back in March. 

At the time, the two had been photographed arm in arm in the Big Apple, raising eyebrows about their relationship status. As E! News confirmed, the actress and Milo Greene singer first met a month earlier while on vacation in Mexico.

Photos

Emmys 2017: Party Pics

Elizabeth Olsen, Robbie Arnett

Team GT/GC Images

According to an insider, Arnett is a "great guy." "They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him," the source told E! News at the time. "She deserves it. It's very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already." 

The low-key stars have kept their exclusive relationship mostly out of the public eye—until now, that is. Judging by Olsen's wide grin, she looked like a happy lady next to her man. 

Of course, her discreet nature shouldn't surprise you considering she learned from two of the most private women in the industry—her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

As she previously explained to Modern Luxury, "They'd say, 'You know, even if you don't think anyone's going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].' It's all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do...They're very tight-lipped—notoriously so."

TAGS/ Elizabeth Olsen , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.