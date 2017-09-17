Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett have taken their romance out into the spotlight.

The Ingrid Goes West star and her new beau smiled for the cameras Friday night while attending the Gersh Emmy Party in Los Angeles together. The occasion marked the first time the two have attended an official event as a couple since they were first romantically linked back in March.

At the time, the two had been photographed arm in arm in the Big Apple, raising eyebrows about their relationship status. As E! News confirmed, the actress and Milo Greene singer first met a month earlier while on vacation in Mexico.