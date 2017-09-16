Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz isn't afraid to take fashion risks on the red carpet, and we love it.
Ruffles, metallic fabric, pink sequins, brilliant florals—the This Is Us star is willing to try just about anything and consistently stuns on the red carpet. Her keen eye for style is of no surprise, as the star has been making her own clothes since she was a teen, since many stores didn't carry clothes that were flattering on her body or even fit.
"I had to make [my style] my own, because otherwise you'd look like someone's grandma and you're 14," she said in an interview with People. "I got super creative. I made a purse out of an old Baskin Robbins ice cream tub."
With this level of creativity at a young age, it's no wonder that the star feels comfortable wearing out-of-the-box fashion and dressing for her body. And, if you don't care for her choices, guess what? She doesn't care.
For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's— Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) May 8, 2017
MY body. #thankstho
We hope that the star continues to wear what she wants, because it's working for her. Check out her best looks on the red carpet below!
Tibrina Hobson/WireImage
Who says ombre is only for your hair? The color palette paired to the sleeves makes this look sheer magic.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
This modernized take on a '20s flapper dress appears polished with short sleeves and a preppy collar.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chrissy is a vision in this floral embellished gown at this year's People's Choice Awards.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The This is Us actress shows that Rock n' Roll can also be chic and feminine. With structured sleeves and a pleated skirt, this red leather number heats up the red carpet.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
There's nothing like gold metallic to capture the flashes of the camera just right.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
This bouquet-evoking gown is perfectly on-trend with this season's embellishment craze.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ELLE
An English tea-time dress with some Mary Jane flats are proper uniform at the Chateau Marmont.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The award-winning actress graces the Glamour Women of the Year 2016 in a sultry red and black ensemble, paired with a bright red lip.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Pink is taking the fashion world by storm, and Chrissy knows it! The rosy shade of her dress soften up the shimmery sequins for understated glamour.
REX/Shutterstock
Blue Velvet is not just a Lana Del Rey song. It's a fashion statement. Metz makes it her own with a flattering neckline and silver leaf touches.
