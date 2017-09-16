Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU
Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU
For some, it's a badge of honor. For others, it's a total nightmare.
The 30 people featured below have at least one thing in common: at one point or another, somebody has impersonated them on NBC's Saturday Night Live. Some people, like Hillary Clinton, have been impersonated by multiple performers (Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bayer, Rachel Dratch, Janeane Garofalo, Ana Gasteyer, Jan Hooks, Kate McKinnon and Amy Poehler).
Others have become synonymous with the people they mimic, like frequent guest star Alec Baldwin, who earned raves (and an Emmy nod!) for his portrayal of President Donald Trump.
But how does it actually feel to be parodied on SNL? Allow these 30 stars to explain:
Alexander Tamargo/WireImage; Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"Her really dramatic impersonation of me does make me think, 'Oh my gosh, did I roll my eyes? Lift my eyebrows?' " Clinton told People. "My laugh, which has been noted since I was a little girl—'hearty' is the way it's often described—I see the exaggerated version of it and I do sometimes think, 'Well, maybe I should just sort of back off from that.' But then I forget and go on and just be what I've always been."
NBC; Bravo
"I ask my share of naïve questions on Inside the Actors Studio, but one of the most naïve questions ever asked of me is, 'Did Will Ferrell's imitation bother you?'" Lipton wrote in his 2007 memoir. "Upset me! No one waited more eagerly for the next installment—and the day Will left Saturday Night Live, which is to say the day I left Saturday Night Live, was a very dark day for me."
NBC
"Everyone seems to enjoy it, but I don't think it's that funny," Gifford said on Today. "...Can't she get another job? Go off and do something else?"
Article continues below
NBC; Fremantle Media
"I just look at it like this: You gotta be famous to get hit," Harvey told TV Guide. "I can't read that well, but I can read better than Kenan can. I really don't have 50 buttons on any of my suits. Ten years ago I did, but not anymore. And I can't pronounce words that have four syllables, so he's right."
Dana Edelson/NBC, Al Drago/CQ Roll Call
"She thought it was quite funny," Palin's spokesperson told CBS News, "particularly because she once dressed up as Tina Fey for Halloween."
NBC; Alo Ceballos/GC Images
"I didn't think it was as funny as I'd hoped," Wahlberg told MTV. "I love when people do imitations of me; I try to get people who work with me to do it all the time. It's not gonna be one of those things like [Tina Fey's] Sarah Palin, where it's a big deal...I just wish it was a little bit funnier."
Article continues below
NBC; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
"The first one was funny," Spicer told The Blast, adding that he'd like to "share" McCarthy's Emmy.
NBC; Warner Bros.
"I didn't like it. I'm just kidding—I'm Ellen!" DeGeneres joked on her eponymous talk show. "I like everything!"
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable!" Trump tweeted. "Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."
Article continues below
NBC; ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES via Getty Images
"Gilda was the first person to make fun of news anchors. Now it's done all the time, but Gilda was the original. And, of course, I laughed at everybody—as long as it wasn't me. When Gilda first began to do 'Baba Wawa,' I hated it. I didn't like it. I didn't want to be 'Baba Wawa.' I guess it's good to be made fun of. I guess that means you're slightly famous," she told ABC. "I don't talk that way, and I do pronounce my Rs. Why did my parents have to name me Bar-bar-a Wal-ters?"
NBC; Warner Bros.
"I thought it was very funny. I've never been imitated before," Aniston told InStyle. "I remember watching and going, 'Is that what I do? Do I do that?' It was hysterical."
NBC; Getty Images
"I thought it was just kind of a spoof of this 6-foot-1 big old girl," Reno told The Washington Post. "I can't figure out why anybody's that interested in me."
Article continues below
NBC
"I think she is brilliant," Deen told Prevention. "She is the most talented female that's been on Saturday Night Live since Gilda Radner."
NBC; Getty Images
"I gave her some suggestions on how to do me better," Versace said on The View. "Because I told her, 'I don't drink. Take off that jewelry because [it is] too fake; I only wear real.'"
NBC; Tim Whitby/Getty Images
"I said, 'You play me on TV!' And she said, 'Yeah, I do.' And I was like, 'Oh, well that's pretty cool,'" Cyrus recalled on Late Night. "And she goes, 'What?' And I was like, 'Oh my, God! I sound like you doing me!'"
Article continues below
NBC; Craig Barritt/Getty Images
"If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit," Trump told CBS News, referring to Johansson's perfume sketch.
NBC; Getty Images
"I thought they could have done a little better," the astrophysicist said on Fox & Friends. "...If the universe prompts people—artists—to have fun, then more power to it. It is a sign that science has become mainstream and that can only be a good thing."
NBC; Joe Raedle/Getty Images
"I think we'll use Larry at our next rally," Sanders told This Week. "He does better than I do."
Article continues below
NBC; GP Images/WireImage
"I think the kid is very talented," Washington told Access Hollywood. "I'd seen him before that. He does a thing on YouTube where he does me talking to Will Smith. He's very good at both!"
NBC; Getty Images
Calling the guest host's imitation "spot-f--king-on," Lawrence told Vogue she disliked the "regular person" line. "That's what other people have said. If I'd said, 'I'm a regular person,' I'd want to kill myself."
NBC; Brad Barket/Getty Images
"The governor engages in humor all the time, and he can certainly take a joke. However, this particular Saturday Night Live skit unfortunately chose to ridicule people with physical disabilities and imply that disabled people are incapable of having jobs with serious responsibilities," The governor's communications director, Risa B. Heller, told The New York Times. "The governor is sure that Saturday Night Live, with all of its talent, can find a way to be funny without being offensive."
Article continues below
NBC
"Every taping, somebody in the audience says, 'How do you feel about the Will Ferrell impression of you on SNL?'" the Jeopardy! host told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I say the same thing every time: 'I love it.' I wish he was back on the show so he would do more."
NBC; Getty Images
"Kate McKinnon clearly sees the road to the future runs through me and not [Hillary Clinton]," Conway told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "I'm known as much more happy than maybe the character sometimes is."
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
"There have been many [parodies], none of which are very accurate or flattering," Stewart said during a Reddit AMA session. "But Ana Gasteyer on SNL did a good job."
Article continues below
NBC; Lincoln
"They're all derivative compliments as far as I'm concerned," McConaughey told Vanity Fair.
NBC; Harpo Studios
Winfrey was such a fan of Rudolph that the actress was featured in a 2004 episode of The Oprah Wnfrey Show titled "The Funniest People in America."
NBC; Getty Images
"Well played," the singer tweeted. "LOL."
Article continues below
NBC
"She's the sweetest," Aniston told Entertainment Tonight. "This is something she's been doing since, you know...she grew up on Friends. This was something she's been doing since her stand-up days."
NBC; Getty Images
"I had dinner with Lorne Michaels, the head of Saturday Night Live, and he said, 'I put a great speechwriter on you, and he came up with 'strategery.' And I said, 'Wait a minute! I said strategery,'" Bush recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "He said, 'No, you didn't say trategery.' I said, 'I damn sure said strategery.' He said, 'We invented it.' I said, 'Well, let me ask you this: Did he come up with misunderestimate?'"
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank; Getty Images
"If anybody saw Saturday Night Live," Clinton said during a presidential debate, "maybe we should ask [Barack Obama] if he's comfortable and needs another pillow."
Article continues below
Saturday Night Live returns Sept. 30 with guest host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)