It's party time!

With Ashley Nicole Roberts' wedding right around the corner, Darnell Thibodeaux pulled out all the stops to plan an extravagant bachelorette celebration for her BFF on Sunday's all-new episode of WAGS Miami.

But tension arose when Kayla Cox took it upon herself to invite Claudia Sampedro to the festivities without Ashley's knowledge or approval. That decision ultimately led to another awkward situation between the two women.

"I wanna have my bachelorette party with people that I feel love me, love Phil, love my relationship, have been there for us," Ashley told Claudia. "I'm sure there'll be other things that we'll be around each other and maybe we can build in the future." Oops!