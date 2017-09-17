Kylie Jenner Admits It's "Hard" to Be Her Best Friend in Life of Kylie Finale: "It's a Lot of Attention"
It's party time!
With Ashley Nicole Roberts' wedding right around the corner, Darnell Thibodeaux pulled out all the stops to plan an extravagant bachelorette celebration for her BFF on Sunday's all-new episode of WAGS Miami.
But tension arose when Kayla Cox took it upon herself to invite Claudia Sampedro to the festivities without Ashley's knowledge or approval. That decision ultimately led to another awkward situation between the two women.
"I wanna have my bachelorette party with people that I feel love me, love Phil, love my relationship, have been there for us," Ashley told Claudia. "I'm sure there'll be other things that we'll be around each other and maybe we can build in the future." Oops!
Elsewhere, Kayla became entangled in her own drama after Darnell called her out for "talking s--t" about Astrid Bavaresco because she threw her drink in Hencha Voigt's face.
Later, Darnell stirred the pot even further at Astrid's Hera Swim party by revealing exactly what Kayla had said that night. "After the dinner where you and Hencha fought, Kayla was just like, 'I'm never f--king with Astrid again, like I don't want nothing to do with her,'" Darnell told her.
Once Astrid heard that, she quickly dismissed Kayla from her event with the help of security!
Click play on the recap video above to watch what went down in tonight's episode!
