Movie star status!

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies are heading back to basics in this newly released spot for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The video shows mama Kris Jenner being a boss while flying in a helicopter as Kourtney Kardashian lounges poolside next to a Younes Bendjima look-alike. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is working out her hot bod in the gym and Kendall Jenner is slaying as a super model.

After Kylie Jenner gets pulled over cruising in her orange Lamborghini, the girls assemble to recreate the KUWTK season one opening credits with a modern twist.