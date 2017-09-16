Let's be honest: We're still burning up for Nick Jonas, baby.

While fans may have first been introduced to the singer through the help of Disney Channel and the Jonas Brothers, Nick has proven to be more than just a teenage heartthrob.

In addition to hitting No. 1 on the charts thanks to hit songs like "Jealous" and "Close," Nick reminded fans that he has some serious acting chops thanks to his gig on Kingdom.

Even fashion lovers have put the Hollywood star on their radar after Nick got creative on major red carpets including the MET Gala.

So why are we giving some much-needed credit where credit is due today? As it turns out, Nick is celebrating his 25th birthday and reminding us that he's just getting started.