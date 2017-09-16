25 Nick Jonas Photos That Prove the Singer Only Gets Hotter With Age

Let's be honest: We're still burning up for Nick Jonas, baby.

While fans may have first been introduced to the singer through the help of Disney Channel and the Jonas Brothers, Nick has proven to be more than just a teenage heartthrob.

In addition to hitting No. 1 on the charts thanks to hit songs like "Jealous" and "Close," Nick reminded fans that he has some serious acting chops thanks to his gig on Kingdom.

Even fashion lovers have put the Hollywood star on their radar after Nick got creative on major red carpets including the MET Gala.

So why are we giving some much-needed credit where credit is due today? As it turns out, Nick is celebrating his 25th birthday and reminding us that he's just getting started.

Earlier this week, he released his new track titled "Find You." The birthday boy also recently secured a role in Tom Holland's upcoming movie Chaos Walking.

Through all the accomplishments, some admirers can't help but also admire Nick's physique and muscles that have been showcased around town.

"I really got into living a really healthy lifestyle and physical fitness last year," he previously shared with E! News. "I saw pretty quickly how it improved my health and the diabetes. I've stuck with it."

In honor of Nick's special day, we're taking a look at just some of Nick's handsome photos in our gallery below.

Nick Jonas, Men's Fitness

Men's Fitness

Ab-Tastic

While appearing on the cover of Men's Fitness, Nick Jonas may have made some readers feel a bit jealous. 

Nick Jonas, Much Music Awards 2016

George Pimentel/WireImage

Winner, Winner

Leather has never looked better on Nick while walking the 2016 Much Music Awards red carpet. 

Nick Jonas

Instagram

Muscle Mania

"Gettin it today... Two a days in prep for Kingdom season 3," Nick previously wrote on Instagram. 

Nick Jonas, Coachella 2017

Instagram

Festival Approved

There's nothing shady to say about Nick's look at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival.  

Nick Jonas, Flaunt

Flaunt

Flaunt It!

Nick pulls down his pants in a sexy pic for Flaunt magazine.

Nick Jonas, Flaunt

Yu Tsai

Pulling a Marky Mark

The "Jealous" singer grabs his crotch much like Mark Wahlberg's famous underwear shoot.

Nick Jonas

SS / Splash News

The Gun Show

The former Jonas Brothers member shows off his big biceps while out for hike at Fryman Canyon. 

Nick Jonas, Grammys 2017, Instagram

Instagram

Got Calvins?

In the game of boxers or briefs, we think Nick revealed his answer while preparing for the 2017 Grammys.

Nick Jonas, Shirtless, Instagram

Instagram

Insta-Hot!

Who could forget this ridiculously sexy shirtless pic Nick shared on Instagram.

Nick Jonas, Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Imagess

Always in Style

While attending Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, the "Jealous" singer didn't disappoint on the red carpet. 

Nick Jonas, Flaunt

Yu Tsai

Clothed, But Still Sexy

The singer smolders while giving a peek of his briefs.

Nick Jonas

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Runway Ready

He may not have been a model in the Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Runway Show. This look, however, easily impressed fashion lovers. 

Nick Jonas

E! Entertainment

Gun Show!

Nick emerges from the water and shows off his bulging biceps.

Nick Jonas

Instagram

Sexiest Uncle Alive

When it's time for Nick to hold his niece Valentina Angelina Jonas, we can't help but fall in love. 

Nick Jonas, 2016 MTV VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Pro

Who needs a suit and tie at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards when you can wear this? 

Nick Jonas, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

MET Ready

Not every guy in Hollywood can look this sharp at the MET Gala in New York City. 

Nick Jonas

Instagram

Smokin' Hot

Gotta respect a man and his cigar on a day off from work. 

Nick Jonas, Flaunt

Yu Tsai

Rear View!

We're so not complaining about this sneak peek at Jonas' bum.

Nick Jonas, Flaunt

Yu Tsai

Obsessed

Yes, we are obsessed with Jonas' all-grown-up body!

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas

Courtesy David Becker/GettyImages

Sizzling in Sin City

Sorry, Joe Jonas! Brother Nick wins in the muscles department!

Nick Jonas

Munawar Hosain/startraksphoto.com

Tight Tee

Nick's tee can barely contain his arms and pecs.

Nick Jonas, Instagram

Instagram

Fighting Spirit

Jonas seriously beefed up to play an MMA fighter in the show Kingdom.

Nick Jonas

Dean/FRIOLO/NPG.com

Workout Time

Nick hits the gym looker hotter than ever.

Nick Jonas, Flaunt

Yu Tsai

Peep Show

Jonas pulls up his shirt to show his hot bod.

Nick Jonas

KVS/Gaz Shirley, PacificCoastNews

Beefy Bro

Holy biceps! Take it off, Nick! Take it off!

As for how he's celebrating his birthday today, E! News has learned Nick will be traveling to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., where he will perform his biggest hits as part of a post-game concert.

The cherry on top? The concert is in support of Strike Out Slavery, a charity that aims to raise awareness and funds for organizations fighting against modern-day slavery.  

Happy Birthday, Nick!

