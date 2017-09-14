Why Viola Davis Is Queen of the Red Carpet

ESC: Viola Davis

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Viola Davis' style is brilliant in its simplicity. Not in a little-to-no-effort way, but simple as in there is a clear focus.

Based on her best looks over the years, it's clear that the How to Get Away With Murder star pays attention to silhouettes, necklines, hues and fabrics. She isn't trying to go viral on the carpet. She's just trying to find and wear the most flattering, high quality gown for her figure, and she nails it every time. 

If you're looking for something to wear to a wedding or upscale event, Viola's fashion is the perfect inspiration. She's classic, meaning you can look at an outfit she wore in 2012 and wear something similar tomorrow. She's also the master of what's flattering: cinched waistlines, necklines that accentuate her toned shoulders and décolletage and colors that complement her complexion. You can learn a lot from this star's wardrobe.

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

This is why Viola wins the carpet. When the red carpet and award show are over, her outfit is certainly noteworthy, yet it never outshines why she's there. We end up talking about her amazing speech or the scene we couldn't forget. And, for an actress, that's truly the goal.

Take a look at the actress' best looks below! 

Viola Davis, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Pantsuit Perfection

In Brandon Maxwell

Viola Davis, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cold-Shoulder Queen

In Armani Privé

Viola Davis, 2017 BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Brilliant in Blue

In Jenny Packham

Viola Davis, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stunning in Silk

In Vivienne Westwood

Viola Davis

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Vibrant Velvet

In Michael Kors

Viola Davis, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Bright and Beautiful

In Michael Kors

Viola Davis

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Winter White

In Christian Siriano

Viola Davis

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Pops of Pink

In Cinq a Sept

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bluetifully Elegant

In Michael Kors

Viola Davis

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media

Simple in White

In Zac Posen.

Viola Davis, Glamour Women of the Year

REX Shutterstock

A Vision in Red (and Black)

In Carmen Marc Valvo

Viola Davis, 2009 Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

All Smiles

In Max Azria

Viola Davis, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Killing It

In Zac Posen

Viola Davis, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Simply Stunning

In Max Mara

Viola Davis, ELLE Women In Television

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gorgeous

In Carmen Marc Valvo

Viola Davis, Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Slay Viola, Slay

In Marchesa

Viola Davis, Emmy Awards 2015

Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Angelic

In Carmen Marc Valvo

Viola Davis, GLAAD Media Awards

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GLAAD

Sexy and Chic

In a white cocktail dress

Viola Davis, 2015 Academy Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Queen of the Night

In Zac Posen

Viola Davis, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

You Better Werk!

In Max Mara

Viola Davis, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Scarlet Lady

In Donna Karan Atelier

Viola Davis, Peoples Choice Awards Show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Tickled Pink

In Escada

Viola Davis, Emmy Awards 2014

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

She Blue Us Away

In Escada

Viola Davis, Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What a Gem!

In Escada

Viola Davis, SAG Arrivals

Jason Merritt/WireImage

Goddess Divine

In Monique Lhuillier

Viola Davis, Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It's the Simple Things

In Max Mara

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis

Gustavo Caballero/NBC

Bohemian Rhapsody

In Alberta Ferretti

Viola Davis, Fashion

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Peachy Keen

In Valentino

Viola Davis, Fashion

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Still Got It!

In Herve L. Leroux

Viola Davis, 2012 Oscars

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Ever So Emerald

In Vera Wang at the 2012 Oscars

Viola Davis, Oscar Luncheon

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bright Spot

in Juan Carlos Obando

Viola Davis

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Red Carpet Royalty

In Marchesa

Viola Davis, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A Leg Up

In Emilio Pucci

We can't wait to see what this star is wearing to the Emmy's!

