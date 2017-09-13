Twinning!
Catherine Zeta-Jones brought her 14-year-old daughter Carys Douglas, with whom she shares with her husband Michael Douglas, to her first-ever fashion show on Wednesday. And when E! News caught up with the mother-daughter duo for an exclusive interview at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show, we had to talk about how much Carys resembles her mom.
When it's mentioned that Carys could be her mini-me, Zeta-Jones replied, "Yeah, well she's pretty individual, very strong young lady and that I think is what I admire about her more than anything."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
The actress continued, "She's strong and smart, has good morals and good judgement, which for a 14-year-old, you never quite know what you're gonna get."
So will Carys be getting into modeling, like other kids of celebrities are doing these days?
"Yeah, I love fashion," Carys told us. "This is my first show so I'll see what happens, but I definitely see it in my future, I just don't know about right now."
Zeta-Jones then said that her daughter wants to be a brain surgeon.
"Actress, model, brain surgeon...we'll see," Carys said.
On Tuesday evening, Zeta-Jones participated in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. Watch the video above to see what the actress had to say about the telethon and more!