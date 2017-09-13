How to Create Sleek Hair Like a Runway Star

We may (or may not) have borrowed this style from the boys.

Like menswear-inspired women's clothing (See: the Victoria Beckham SS18 runway show), there's a comfort and ease that comes with male beauty practices. Besides the obvious pretty boys, most men have no interest in extending the time it takes them to get ready. In that sense, men may have the answers that busy beauty lovers have been looking for. Bella Hadid's sleek hair during the Prabal Gurung runway show (at New York Fashion Week) is one.

Whether you're trying to figure out what to do with your second day hair or looking for a runway-inspired style to match your new designer ensemble, instead of dry shampoo, grab a pomade and comb, then work your hair in a Grease Lightening-inspired manner. This wearable iteration of the wet hair look is a great go-to. It's ultra-chic (we've spotted the style on numerous runways this season) and easy to do!