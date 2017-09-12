The Los Angeles Police Department is looking into claims that Mel B tampered with a witness allegedly involved in her legal battles against ex-husband Stephen Belafonte and their former nanny, Lorraine Gilles.

E! News can confirm that rapper Siya filed a police report of witness intimidation on Monday claiming Mel B sent her messages associated with restraining order cases against Gilles and Belafonte. A LAPD spokesperson tells us the alleged threats were made via text message and that the case is ongoing.

Siya's manager had no further comment. E! News has reached out to Mel B's legal representatives.

TMZ reports Siya was prepared to testify against the Spice Girls singer refuting claims that Belafonte abused her throughout their marriage and share information regarding the sexual relationship Gilles said she had with Mel B and Belafonte.