Aaron Carter Makes One Young Fan's Day By Performing With Her Onstage

Aaron Carter may have had a rough week, but like any showman knows—the show must go on.
Despite being involved in a major accident and being visited by cops three times for welfare checks earlier in the week, the singer resurfaced for a gig over the weekend and looked like he was having a blast. The "Sooner or Later" singer managed to bring his moves to perform at the Delta Fair and Music Festival on Saturday night in Memphis, TN.
During the performance, the former child star, who was rocking a jersey and some fashion-forward sweats, pulled a young girl onstage for a fun-filled number. At one point, the 29-year-old noticed the young fan had her shoelace untied and bent down to tie it for her. What a gentleman!
Notably, the singer, who was arrested on the suspicion of DUI in July, changed the lyrics for a call and answer in his song so that when he said "drink," the mostly young crowd said, "Kool-Aid."
The "I Want Candy" performer appears to be in good spirits after a dramatic week.
On Tuesday, Aaron was involved in an accident where he broke his nose and totaled his BMW in Florida. Following the incident, he took to Twitter recount the details of his terrifying car crash and let fans know he was okay despite the scary situation.
"Life is really so precious," he tweeted. "I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4... All of my airbags went off and I'm cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we're good." The singer continued, "TBH this s--t hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f--ked up."
Following the accident, police visited the singer three times in 24 hours at his home in St. Petersburg. The welfare checks came after an anonymous caller claimed that the singe was trying to buy a gun recently and had also made threats of harm against his family and others.
We're glad to see the singer is safe and appears to be doing well.