Mindy Kaling Is Expecting a Baby Girl, Her Co-Stars Reveal

It'll be a girl for mom-to-be Mindy Kaling.

E! News learned in July that the 38-year-old Mindy Project and A Wrinkle in Time movie star is pregnant with her first child and that it was "an unexpected surprise." Kaling broke her silence about her pregnancy in August, saying on NBC's Today show that she is "really excited" to become a mom.

Her Mindy Project co-stars spilled the beans about the sex of the actress' child, speaking to Us Weekly at a Paley Center for Media fall TV preview event for the sitcom on Friday. Sources also confirmed to People that she is expecting a girl.

"I'm just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl," said Beth Grant, who plays Beverly Janoszewski. "I just think that she's up to it...I just think that she's ready and I'm very happy for her because I have a daughter that's turning 25 and it's just the greatest thing in the world!"