From the catwalk to the runway!

Fashion designer to the stars Julien MacDonald, who is known for dressing Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid, has teamed up with Etihad Airways, the second-largest airline of the UAE, for a fashionable new video that's guaranteed to dazzle.

The high-flying and high-fashion video will be unveiled at press event in the Etihad Airways VIP Lounge at New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Thursday. The event will feature an archive presentation as well as an appearance by the Welsh designer himself.

The in-flight demonstration film illustrates the parallels between the production of a high-end fashion show and the preparation that goes into ensuring a safe and comfortable flight.

The video highlights 17 couture outfits by Julien, all worn by a bevy of beauties from IMG models. As luck (and planning) would have it, the vid comes out just in time for New York Fashion Week, which begins on Thursday, Sept. 7 and ends on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

In addition to the NYFW event, the short film will aired on all of Etihad Airways' planes this fall.