E! News: How has coming here helped you with your recovery process and staying sober?

KR: A lot. My recovery has been amazing and I love how I feel. This has been a huge part of it and has helped me a lot. The Sanctuary keeps me grounded and keeps me at peace and it's healthy for me. It's been amazing for me and me coming here has really been a major part of keeping me sober. I think the other part of it has been having my grandson this year. That's been a big part of my recovery process as well. Between working here with Clare and the horses and my family they've kept me grounded- how much healthier could I get?!

CS: I think those are the things you need to pick up in sobriety. There's a certain amount of replacement therapy. When you're changing your life to that extreme, you need to replace the addiction with somewhat of a new lifestyle. With Kim, she'll show up here first thing in the morning. I think knowing that she's coming here gives her a purpose and a reason to wake up every morning.

KR: This new lifestyle of mine does not fit in with the old lifestyle (laughs) and this new lifestyle is beautiful and this place has been a huge part of my sobriety and my recovery process. Honestly, my sobriety kind of came with it- with spending so much time here. It just happened naturally.

CS: I don't think that's coincidence either. The two things go hand and hand. You threw yourself into that and I don't think that it suddenly came along. This was definitely the right thing that came along at the right time for Kim. It feels to me that this place healed your soul.

KR: Yeah, I found something healthy and beautiful to put myself in to, which doesn't leave much room for the negative stuff. This has 100 percent been very therapeutic for me. Being here helps me get out of my head. When you're constantly hands-on with something so beautiful and you're so busy with it there really isn't any time for negativity and bullshit. I just come in everyday and ride my horse.