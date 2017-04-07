Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Kim Richards recently stepped out of the spotlight on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to deal with some personal issues, but she will definitely be making an appearance at the big reunion show next week. While speaking to E! News at Star Magazine's Hollywood Rocks party at 1OAK, Kim said she wanted to go to the reunion to defend herself against none other than Lisa Rinna.
The two have had a long standing feud, but things heightened when Lisa admitted to spreading rumors about Kim having a relapse and claiming her sister Kyle Richards enabled her behavior.
While Kim tries to maintain a positive, drama-free life nowadays, she wanted to go to the reunion to clear the air once and for all. "I feel like Lisa Rinna has made a mission out of talking so badly about me over these last few years," Kim said. "I've worked very hard to make positive changes in my life, and now I'm a grandmother. For her to say and do the things that she's done is just so inappropriate and wrong and mean."
It's not all drama for this housewife, though! Kim still talks a lot with Brandi Glanville and is very proud of Yolanda Hadid. "I just saw Yolanda became Mother of the Year, and she so deserves that," Kim said. "I'm so proud and happy and excited for her and her children—all of them."
Another mother Kim praised was her own daughter, Brooke Widerhorn, who gave birth to son Hucksley in September. "The way he looks at me, it makes me so happy all the time. Every day he does something new. He's a miracle," said Kim. "Watching my daughter become this amazing mother is just a whole other story. It's just so exciting. It's a blessing. It's a joy. I'm super grateful."
The happy grandma couldn't stop gushing over her new grandson.
Kim called baby Hucksley the light of her life and even recently posted an adorable photo of the two cuddling on the couch. She captioned the photo, "I LOVE my Friday nights with this little one I can't even put into words the way I feel when he looks at me...smiles.. This Nana is overtop for this little guy 'Hucksley you've got Nana right where you want her!' #grandson #grandma #nana #love."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
