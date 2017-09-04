Happy BeyDay!

Beyoncé turned 36-years-old today and her friends and family are flocking to social media to send some serious birthday love to the mom of three.

Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles, father Mathew Knowles, friend Kelly Rowland, and Adele were just some of the people who gave the b-day gal a shout out on Monday.

Bey's mama wrote, "36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother! How blessed could I be? Not because you are a super talented, smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars! Its because you are the kindest most generous, thoughtful, intuitive, loyal, humble, funny, grounded, grateful and loving human being."

She added, "I am proud to be your mom Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart."