On Friday, he and Amal were photographed leaving the Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice. Amal wore a strapless, sparkling blue sapphire, fringed Missoni Resort 2018 gown .

The two arrived in Venice , where they wed in 2014, earlier this week after vacationing with their babies in Lake Como, where George has a villa.

The 39-year-old international human rights attorney showcased glamorous and vintage Hollywood style with her gorgeous sleeveless, lilac, chiffon gown, long pearl teardrop earrings and her faux bob hairstyle. George, 56, looked dapper in a black tux.

On Saturday, George Clooney and Amal Clooney made their first official celebrity appearance together since she gave birth to their twins Alexander and Ella almost three months ago. The couple appeared at the premiere of his new film Suburbicon at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

The Clooneys are back on the red carpet!

