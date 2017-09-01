And then there were two.

We have reached the final round of Girl on Top 2017, and by this point you definitely know what to do.

This year's final showdown is between two relative newcomers: Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano, and Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey. It's a tough choice between two badasses, and both have stayed at the head of the pack through the entire competition, with the most votes in nearly every round so far. But only one can come out on top, and that's where you come in.