Miranda Lambert is making an impact in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The country music superstar and native Texan has mobilized her MuttNation Foundation to ensure the safety of dogs, cats and other domestic pets displaced by the tropical storm that made landfall in Houston this week.

Lambert and the organization, which she founded in 2009 and promotes pet adoption, have rescued and relocated at least 233 animals from the natural disaster's path over the past three days.

She's shared heartwarming photos of the continued relief efforts on Instagram, and today MuttNation Foundation announced they saved 40 more dogs, 38 cats and 21 other pets from local shelters that are now receiving medical treatment at Texas A&M University before being transported out of Houston.