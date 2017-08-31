Miranda Lambert is making an impact in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The country music superstar and native Texan has mobilized her MuttNation Foundation to ensure the safety of dogs, cats and other domestic pets displaced by the tropical storm that made landfall in Houston this week.
Lambert and the organization, which she founded in 2009 and promotes pet adoption, have rescued and relocated at least 233 animals from the natural disaster's path over the past three days.
She's shared heartwarming photos of the continued relief efforts on Instagram, and today MuttNation Foundation announced they saved 40 more dogs, 38 cats and 21 other pets from local shelters that are now receiving medical treatment at Texas A&M University before being transported out of Houston.
Miranda, 33, joined the ground efforts on Tuesday evening, and even fostered a dog and her newborn puppies overnight.
"My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning," she captioned the heartwarming photo. "I'm calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country."
The "Vice" singer's most recent update thanked volunteers for their ongoing support and asked those interested to continue donating and praying. She wrote, "Thanks to some amazing transportation volunteers...We sent over 70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma today. Our rigs are now rolling into Houston for another load. Continue to send prayers and donations."
Miranda is included in a growing list of celebrities that have pitched in to help support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey's devastation. Kevin Hart's Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge inspired stars like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Nicki Minaj, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Brown and thousands more civilians to raise more than $1 million in total.
Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Set to Participate in Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon
Likewise, J.J. Watt helped to raise over $12 million for the victims with the help of Ellen DeGeneres. Kim Kardashianand her family donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross and Sandra Bullock donated $1 million. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation also made a $1 million contribution to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund, and Miley Cyrus announced her plan to pledge $500,000 for relief efforts.
And on Sept. 12, Jamie Foxx will come together with Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton and more for a telethon benefitting Hurricane Harvey victims. Reports indicate the event will take place in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville and the folks behind Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert are all stepping up to organize.
To donate to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey relief fund, click here.
Other organizations—including Coalition for the Homeless, Houston Food Bank, Houston SPCA, Salvation Army and Save the Children—are also accepting donations for relief efforts.