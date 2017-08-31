Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer has the White House in his rear view mirror.

As the 45-year-old political aide finishes his final day at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, fans, critics and all those in between are reflecting on the Washington figure that—much like his boss—tread the line between public service and public spectacle.

While he didn't aim to become a staple of the American entertainment zeitgeist, with the help of SNL and Melissa McCarthy, he has since became a signature late-night character. Though the show won't ever be quite the same without the inspiration of Spicer's now infamous gaffes, mannerisms and overall demeanor, the pop culture annals will always have the memories of these last seven months molded for the TV screen.

With that in mind, here are some of McCarthy's best SNL impressions of President Donald Trump's former press secretary: