Kylie Jenner has a love-hate relationship with butterflies.

On Sunday's new Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old makeup mogul and her BFF Jordyn Woods are in London and decided to visit a local zoo. It's all good and fun until the squad enters a butterfly sanctuary.

"I'm scared if one lands on me!" A freaked out Kylie screams as Jordyn laughs.

A zoo worker tries to reassure Kylie they're harmless, but it's no use. Kylie's fear is strange given that she sorta likes them.