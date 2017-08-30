Hannah Simone has a whole new title to enjoy.

As it turns out, the New Girl star is officially a mom!

A rep for Hannah confirms exclusively to E! News that the actress and Jesse Giddings welcomed a healthy baby boy earlier this month.

Because the couple likes to keep their personal life private, fans may not be receiving any more details for a while.

At the same time, it's safe to say both parents—who secretly wed last year—are enjoying the joys of parenthood.