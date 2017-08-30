Charley Gallay/WireImage
Hannah Simone has a whole new title to enjoy.
As it turns out, the New Girl star is officially a mom!
A rep for Hannah confirms exclusively to E! News that the actress and Jesse Giddings welcomed a healthy baby boy earlier this month.
Because the couple likes to keep their personal life private, fans may not be receiving any more details for a while.
At the same time, it's safe to say both parents—who secretly wed last year—are enjoying the joys of parenthood.
Thanks to unique timing, Hannah's pregnancy lined up with her New Girl storyline. On the show's most recent season finale, her character CeCe also found out she was expecting a baby. And spoiler alert: She was totally thrilled to expand her family.
While this couple may not walk every red carpet or post selfies week after week, Jesse has shared a few Instagrams with his leading lady that are more than deserving of a "like."
Back in 2015, the television journalist and photographer celebrated Hannah's big accomplishment on New Girl.
"Congratulations to the most beautiful, talented, fascinating, badass girl I know on a 100 New Girl episodes shot this week!!!" he wrote online. "Here's to another 100."
Just a few weeks later, Jesse gave a preview of their home life by sharing a selfie with their four-legged friend. "Selfie competition: Hannah and I clearly lost to Mare," he wrote. "#longpawadvantage #bestinshowingoff #outfoxedbyadog." Aww!
