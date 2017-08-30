Amber Portwood is ready to put the past behind her.
The Teen Mom OG star stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, where she shared her intentions to end an ongoing feud with co-star Farrah Abraham. The pair has clashed for years, mostly over drama surrounding their former significant others and each reality star's respective sex tape.
Portwood described Abraham as having a "very strong mind and strong opinions." She continued, "So do I. So I think it's natural for us to clash. Plus, she's crazy. We used to be friends, but I don't know what happened. I think she did things for publicity."
"I still love her to death," Amber said. "She knows that."
When asked about putting their differences aside once and for all, the MTV personality responded, "I know that for me, I'm ready to let everything go. With her, it's on her terms. I'm not really putting any effort into it or thinking about it."
In June, Abraham sent Portwood a cease and desist letter over "false and defamatory statements" made about Abraham to the media. Amber responded to E! News exclusively, calling the legal squabble "rather unnecessary."
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
But if there's one person Amber has remained on good terms with, it's Abraham's mom Debra Danielsen. The 26-year-old business owner is mostly estranged from her mother, and Farrah has expressed disinterest in attending Debra's upcoming nuptials.
While Amber said she doesn't know whether or not Farrah received an invitation, she did confirm her own RSVP to the wedding.
"Oh, absolutely," Portwood shared when asked if she'd make an appearance. "Me and Debra are actually really close. She's bought clothes from my boutique and has been really supportive."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Meanwhile, there's another reason Teen Mom OG fans have seen Amber's name in headlines recently and it's because of her relationship with Andrew Glennon. The duo walked their first red carpet together at last Sunday's 2017 MTV VMAs after E! News confirmed they'd met while Amber was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex Matt Baier.
Critics recently cast doubt on Glennon's character when it was revealed that a former girlfriend was granted a restraining order against him in 2013. E! News can confirm that the woman claimed Glennon showed up to her house uninvited after they split, let air out of her tires when she refused to see him and threw rocks at her window.
In a response filed by Glennon he stated in part, "I am determined to fulfill all requests made by Erin and this court. I have moved on and have buried myself in my work."
As for Portwood's thoughts on her boyfriend's past, an insider tells us, "It's a new relationship, they're still in the getting-to-know each other phase. For now, Amber is happy with him."