It's a love story fit for a Hollywood movie.

Two talented stars work on a Disney project and go from co-stars to couples. Months later and the pair is using the L word openly and freely.

As it turns out, we don't have to look further than Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's relationship.

After The Descendants 2 co-stars turned their friendship into something more, the pair has developed a connection fans can't get enough of.

"We're super in love and stuff. I think it would be easy to collaborate with him again," Dove recently shared with Access Hollywood. "Professional, personal, he's the love of my life so I'm good not working with him again too."