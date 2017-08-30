Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
It's a love story fit for a Hollywood movie.
Two talented stars work on a Disney project and go from co-stars to couples. Months later and the pair is using the L word openly and freely.
As it turns out, we don't have to look further than Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's relationship.
After The Descendants 2 co-stars turned their friendship into something more, the pair has developed a connection fans can't get enough of.
"We're super in love and stuff. I think it would be easy to collaborate with him again," Dove recently shared with Access Hollywood. "Professional, personal, he's the love of my life so I'm good not working with him again too."
That affection is visible on the pair's social media as they enjoy date nights at hockey games or relaxing time at home with selfies and jokes.
And while the pair has been dating for approximately six months, Dove is the first to admit that her boyfriend still surprises her with his kindness.
"Came out of a shop to see that my boyfriend bought a homeless woman a bunch of pastries and her SPECIFIC starbucks order," she shared on Twitter earlier this week. "In love w an angel."
We decided to compile just some of the cute moments this pair has shared with their followers on social media in our gallery below.
Something tells us you'll fall in love with these two as well—if you haven't already.
