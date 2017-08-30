How Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Are Keeping Their Romance Magical Off Screen

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

It's a love story fit for a Hollywood movie.

Two talented stars work on a Disney project and go from co-stars to couples. Months later and the pair is using the L word openly and freely.

As it turns out, we don't have to look further than Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's relationship.

After The Descendants 2 co-stars turned their friendship into something more, the pair has developed a connection fans can't get enough of.

"We're super in love and stuff. I think it would be easy to collaborate with him again," Dove recently shared with Access Hollywood. "Professional, personal, he's the love of my life so I'm good not working with him again too."

Photos

Descendants 2 Red Carpet Premiere

That affection is visible on the pair's social media as they enjoy date nights at hockey games or relaxing time at home with selfies and jokes.

And while the pair has been dating for approximately six months, Dove is the first to admit that her boyfriend still surprises her with his kindness.

"Came out of a shop to see that my boyfriend bought a homeless woman a bunch of pastries and her SPECIFIC starbucks order," she shared on Twitter earlier this week. "In love w an angel."

We decided to compile just some of the cute moments this pair has shared with their followers on social media in our gallery below.

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Game On

"Tonight, we are #belfastgiants," Thomas wrote during date night at a hockey game. "Cheers @belfastgiants for having us." 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Snuggle Buddies

"R they dating," Dove joked on Instagram when poking fun at the romantic rumors. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Double Trouble

"The moment of inertia," Thomas shared on Instagram as the couple had some fun with their latest selfies. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Cup of Love

Good morning you two! "Cheeks so rosy," Dove shared while enjoying a cup of coffee with her man. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Peace, Love, Selfies

"If anyone ever calls you weird, just remember that humans created normal and if we went back in time and changed normal to your weird, everyone would be weird but it would be normal," Thomas shared with his followers. "Do you." 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Giddy Up

"6'0" || 5'2"," Dove captioned one of her pictures when getting an extra lift from her man. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Carpool Buddies

Car rides are always more fun when your significant other is by your side. 

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

Love in the Air

"Imma be an option," Thomas shared with his followers while living it up in the City of Lights. 

Something tells us you'll fall in love with these two as well—if you haven't already. 

