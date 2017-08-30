ABC
Don't mess with Chloe Bennet!
In a recent Instagram post, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star applauded Ed Skrein for stepping down from playing Major Ben Daimio in the Hellboy reboot. In the original comic, the character is of Asian descent, which Skrein is not. But after a commenter asked the actress why she changed her last name from Wang to Bennet when she is Asian American, she did not hold back.
"Changing my last name doesn't change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in China, speak Mandarin or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese," Bennet replied. "It means I had to pay my rent, and Hollywood is racist and wouldn't cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable. I'm doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again, just so they can get work. So kindly love, f--k off."
At the time of this writing, the commenter's Instagram account appeared to have been deleted.
When news of Skrein's casting initially broke, there was whitewashing backlash; however, he explained in a social post that he was "unaware that the character in the original comics was of mixed Asian heritage" upon accepting the role.
August 28, 2017
Bennet shared his note in her Instagram post applauding the actor and wrote the following:
"DAMN, that's a man. Thank you @edskrein for standing up against Hollywood's continuous insensitivity and flippant behavior towards the Asian American community. There is no way this decision came lightly on your part, so thank you for your bravery and genuinely impactful step forward. I hope this inspires other actors/film makers to do the same. Also, dayum cute af AND a pioneer for social injustice?! Fellas, take note. That's how it's done."