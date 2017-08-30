How the Property Brothers Are Using HGTV Fame to Become Household Names

by Corinne Heller

Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Premiere

Enter any office waiting room and HGTV is likely being screened. And on those TVs, you'll likely see identical twins Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott.

The 39-year-olds' flagship series, Property Brothers, is the highest-rated show for the cable network and is one of the most popular TV programs overall. The success of the show and their charisma have helped make them familiar faces of pop culture in the United States.

Which is ironic, because they were born in Canada. The twins initially pursued acting and ended up going into the real estate business together. They worked as home-flippers while in college. In 2004, they founded their own real estate company and three years later, they settled in Las Vegas. They returned to showbiz several years later.

A production company wanted the two to star in a home improvement-themed show. They filmed what became the pilot for their fixer-upper reality series Property Brothers. It aired on Canadian cable in 2010. Then HGTV bought it and it debuted on the network in 2011. It is currently on its 10th season and has spurred many spin-offs. The shows air in more than 150 countries.

"It's safe programming," Drew told the New York Times earlier this year. "The shows are not so foofy that guys don't want to watch, kids want to watch because we're goofy and women appreciate it because you're getting real design knowledge."

The twins' HGTV careers have certainly opened doors for them. They have guest-starred on the USA Network's Playing HouseSteve HarveyHell's Kitchen, The Dr. Oz Show and numerous other talk shows. They've even released their own country music video.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Drew will compete on the upcoming 25th season of Dancing With the Stars, which will give him—and his brother—the opportunity to gain new fans among a wider audience.

However, there's no doubt much of the DWTS audience is well-aware of who they are.

