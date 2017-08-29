This Is How William Levy's Kids Surprised Him For His Birthday

What a sweet birthday morning!
William Levy got a beautiful birthday surprise today as his children Kailey, 7, and Christopher Levy, 11, woke him up with cake and balloons.
The actor's partner and mother of his children, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, shared the heartwarming video.
"Happy birthday to the best daddy ever!!! @willevy we love u!!! May God always bless you and give you a lot of health and happiness!!" she captioned the birthday post.
The actor, who turned 37, seems to be asleep as the family surprises him.
The star had a busy summer with baseball. In July, he was part of the MLB Legend and Celebrity Softball Game.
"Stretching out or at least trying to with @iamjamiefoxx before the game. Expect the unexpected happening in tonight's Legend and Celebrity Softball Game," he wrote on a photo of himself with Jamie Foxx in their baseball uniforms.
And when he wasn't leaving it all out on the field, he was coaching his son's summer baseball team.
"Proud of my champ!" he wrote on Instagram with an impressive photo of Christopher caught in mid-swing.
But our favorite moment from Levy's summer is when he took his daughter Kailey to her first school dance. The actor shared a video of his pride and joy all dressed up in a gorgeous white gown and headpiece.
"About to have the #bestdanceofmylife with my #princess," the actor captioned a video on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Kailey shared a whimsical, slow-motion video of herself as she made her way down the stairs.
"Ready to dance with my daddy @willevy #daddydaughterdance #daddysgirl #myfirstdance," she captioned the video.