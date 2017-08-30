Life's a party and these women are on the VIP list!

Being married to a rich and famous musician isn't all that it's cracked up to be—it's better. On Oct. 15, fans are about to get a backstage view of the lavish lifestyles of seven of the most powerful wives and girlfriends in the music industry. Get ready to see the good, the bad and the ugly in the new E! reality series The Platinum Life.

The cast will include Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, Miguel's fiancée, Nazanin Mandi, Nelly's girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger's wife, La'Myia Good, rapper Kid Ink's wife Asiah Collins, rapper King Los' girlfriend Lola Monroe and newly single recording artist Alycia Bella.

"Our men are the biggest artists in the world," the ladies say in this first look teaser. "I'm VIP anywhere I go."