Haters gonna hate!

Kim Kardashian is under fire once again, but this time the controversy involves her four year-old daughter North West. Recently released photos from a spread with Interview magazine show her dressed as former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis alongside daughter North, and not everyone is a fan of her portrayal.

Many fans are mad over Kim taking aim at such an iconic figure. While she hasn't addressed the controversy directly, she did post behind the scenes photos on her app and personally thanked her photographer Steven Klein for, "Pushing me...and allowing me to pay homage to the iconic Jackie Kennedy who I admire and respect!"

That's not all the internet was up in arms about. A lot of people have been taking to social media to remark on the fact that Kim's skin seems to be a darker complexion than usual. Is it possible that the magazine darkened it?