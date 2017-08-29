Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only continue to grow closer and stronger together as a couple, which could mean something big is on the horizon between them...and by big, we mean a big ring, of course.
Though no engagement is confirmed just yet, the couple has been spending quite a bit of time together recently and taking some big steps in their relationship.
For one, they took a nearly three-week trip to Africa together to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday, which happened to fall right around their one-year anniversary. Jetting off at the beginning of August, they visited Botswana where they took a safari trip and spent time at the Okavango Delta—one of the country's last remaining great wildlife habitats.
Then, last week, they traveled across the Kazungula border from Botswana to continue their vacation in Livingstone in Zambia. There, Harry reportedly set up a "romantic surprise" trip to the Victoria Falls.
E! News can confirm they returned to London this morning as an onlooker spotted them taking the Heathrow express train from the airport into central London.
"The pair wore baseball caps and sat in the first class carriage, reading magazines and chatting quietly," our source explained. "[Meghan] was smiley and giddy looking."
Unfortunately, the onlooker noted she was not wearing a ring.
Still, since Meghan isn't currently filming Suits, we're told she's going to be staying with her royal beau in London for a little while longer.
In fact, another source told us the couple is planning to visit Birkhall this weekend where they will stay with Prince Charles. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is currently at Balmoral, so it's possible they could meet up with her as well, which would mark another big step in their relationship.
Not to mention, Thursday is the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana's death. If Meghan is planning to stay with Harry through the weekend, she'll likely stick by his side throughout the difficult day.
Needless to say, all these big moments seem to be pointing in the direction of an engagement—truly, more than ever before.
"It's, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future," a source previously confirmed our engagement predictions. "Engagement talk isn't just between the two of them, even some of Harry's closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year."
Fingers crossed!