Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only continue to grow closer and stronger together as a couple, which could mean something big is on the horizon between them...and by big, we mean a big ring, of course.

Though no engagement is confirmed just yet, the couple has been spending quite a bit of time together recently and taking some big steps in their relationship.

For one, they took a nearly three-week trip to Africa together to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday, which happened to fall right around their one-year anniversary. Jetting off at the beginning of August, they visited Botswana where they took a safari trip and spent time at the Okavango Delta—one of the country's last remaining great wildlife habitats.