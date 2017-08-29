Corinne Olympios is ready to tell her side of the story.

Ahead of her sitdown with Chris Harrison on tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to break her silence for the first time on the production shutdown stemming from her sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson. Production resumed over the summer without Jackson and Olympios, as production found no evidence of misconduct.

"I have definitely taken my time to, you know, deal with everything, heal, and you know, I just felt, you know, laying low was really the best thing for me to do. So, I'm definitely doing better," Olympios said. Asked about the night in question, she said, "I really don't remember much at all. I remember nothing from the situation and...it was just really unfortunate."

Looking back, "I did drink too much," Olympios confessed. "I definitely understand that. But I was also on a medication that severely blacks you out and impairs your judgment and messes with your balance. But I didn't know you were not supposed to drink on. And so I really just caused a horrible, horrible blackout. It was like I went under anesthesia and just woke up."

During the investigation, Olympios was able to piece together some of the night.

"I've seen some of the footage, yeah," she said. "And, obviously, I watched the first episode....It's like I'm watching not me. I'm watching someone else. I was, like, in shock."