Miley Cyrus Teases Dad With MTV VMAs Flashback Before 2017 Show: "I'll Be Good Tonight I Promise"

We'll never forget Miley Cyrus' controversial MTV VMAs performance, and neither will be. And neither will her father.

Hours before her return to the award show's stage, the 24-year-old pop star posted on her Instagram page a popular meme of her 2013 VMAs performance, showing her twerking on co-performer Robin Thicke, with an image of a stern-looking Billy Ray Cyrus pasted in the background.

"Sorry Dad.... I'll be good tonight I promise ... @vmas," she wrote.

Miley's infamous performance marked one of the most controversial ones ever seen at the VMAs and came at a time when she started to project a sexier image after years of starring on the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. She has since revamped her image again.

Photos

Miley Cyrus' Naked (and Almost Naked) Pics

Right after her VMAs performance, some people criticized her dad over his parenting skills, after which he tweeted, "Thanking God for so many blessings tonight. Continue to pray for world peace. More love ...less hate."

Weeks later, Billy talked about his daughter's performance on Piers Morgan Tonight.

"I think she could've went out and sang the song in a flannel shirt and a pair of jeans, and it would have still been just as strong," he said. "Would we have been here talking about it? No way."

Miley returned to the VMAs stage in 2014 and 2015, when she hosted the ceremony.

She is set to perform at the 2017 MTV VMAs, which air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on MTV Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

