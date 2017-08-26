Love never dies!

Lady Gaga's ex Taylor Kinney attended her concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday night during her Joanne world tour. The pop star and the Chicago Fire actor began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of her "Yoü and I" music video and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015. In July 2016, Gaga announced she and Kinney were "on a break." Earlier this year, she stepped out with a new boyfriend, her agent Christian Carino.

Gaga and Kinney were one of the most popular celebrity couples. Naturally, fans were overjoyed to see him at her Chicago show. One of them posted a selfie with the actor. Another said Kinney went backstage with his friends after the show.