Gabriel Olsen/WireImage
While the fight of the year was going down between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey was having one of the happiest moments of her life!
The UFC fighter tied the knot to Travis Browne, E! News has learned, in front of family and friends in Hawaii. The groom shared a photo of the couple on their wedding day that he captioned, "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017"
The couple has done their best to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye and both Ronda and Travis have remained tight-lipped about their nuptials.
"I don't talk about my personal life much. That's why it's called ‘personal life,'" Ronda shared recently to ESPN after rumors first began swirling that the two were a couple back in 2015.
"I've really enjoyed the time we have spent together and getting to know one another and that's all I'm going to say about it."
Shortly thereafter, her beau echoed similar sentiments about keeping their love life out of the spotlight and weighed in on his label for the couple's relationship.
"Dating is for children. Dating is for kids. Ronda and I started talking throughout the summer and I'll say now that we are together."
He added, "She's my woman and I'm her man. There's no boyfriend-girlfriend stuff. There's no dating. We're together."
The couple announced their engagement earlier this year after Travis popped the question during a vacation in New Zealand. According to Ronda, the duo was on a hike when they approached a picturesque waterfall—what a perfect proposal spot!
And while the two rarely speak about one another in the press, Ronda did credit her man with helping her through one of the darkest times of her life shortly after her devastating loss against Holly Holm.
"I looked up and I saw my man Travis was standing up there, and I looked up at him and I was like, I need to have his babies. I need to stay alive. Really…that was it."