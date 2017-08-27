Kylie Jenner Freaks Out Before 2017 Met Gala on Life of Kylie: "I'm F--king Nervous!''

These women are ride or die!

By now you know that Jordyn Woods is Kylie Jenner's BFF and it may seem like it's all fun and games, but these two have been through a lot together. In this week's episode of Life of Kylie, Jordyn opened up about the tragic passing of her father and how Kylie has been her rock.

"I'm just really proud of her because she's been through a lot of emotions I feel like since her dad passed," Kylie shared. "It's hard, she's figuring out how to deal with it." Jordyn's father passed away earlier this year from stage four cancer and she hasn't really had the time to process everything, especially with her fast-paced lifestyle.

"Somehow we managed to fly to Boston, go to a concert, fly back to New York, go to a second concert and then go to our friend's birthday party," Jordyn revealed. "I really just wanted to chill and I wanted to take time for myself and shop around and be in New York. It's just, it's very distracting."

Kylie, however, was having the absolute time of her life. Not only does she have the hottest ticket in the world as Donatella Versace's guest at the Met Gala, but she hinted at maybe having a new relationship too. "I've had more fun this month than I have in years...I really am happy," Kylie explained. 

While one relationship was heating up, it seemed like another was coming to an end. Well, at least for the week. Jordyn had a plane to catch and couldn't stay for all the Met Gala fun. "Our relationship is not that serious right now because you're seeing other people, so I think you'll survive," she told a bummed out Kylie. The show must go on! 

While Kylie's away at the biggest fashion event of the year, Jordyn finally had some time to reflect. "I am so consumed in someone else's life right now. We both do a lot for each other, but I've just been going through so many things in my own life," Jordyn said. "At what point does it get to where you start living for yourself?"

Watch what went down in this week's episode recap above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

