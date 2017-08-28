The Kate Hudson Guide to Love

Nobody loves like Kate Hudson. And nobody loves love as much as Kate Hudson.

To some naysayers her laundry list of former romances and tendency to jump from one relationship to another might be a character flaw, but her love life also provides a learning opportunity for anybody who's unable to be quite as carefree as she is. Perhaps no one else in Hollywood is as synonymous with coupledom as Kate Hudson and that means that there's a lot of material to study. But before any analytical session one must always take a refresher course.

The actress is currently in the throes of her first serious (and openly public) relationship since ending her engagement with former fiancé Matt Bellamy. The rumor mill started spinning about Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa after they were spotted kissing in New York City this spring, and it was confirmed after he attended her birthday celebration in Beverly Hills. Since then the two have traveled to the likes of Colorado and Cambodia and spent tons of time with each other's friends and families. A source recently told E! that they're "basically living together at her house" and that even though they aren't engaged yet, "it could happen."