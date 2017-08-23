Everything Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Have Said About Each Since Their 2015 Break-Up

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Upton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Eric Decker, Shirtless, Dog

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics: See the Football Star Flaunt His Sexy Six Pack

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Says She's "Genuinely Happy" & Having "More Fun" After Tyga Breakup: "I Feel Way More Free"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Sony

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone broke our hearts when they broke up in 2015 after being together for four years. 

Almost two years after their October 2015 split, the Spider-Man lovebirds have reportedly been spending a lot of time together internationally. Emma was spotted in the audience seeing Garfield perform in the 25th anniversary revival of Angels in America at the National Theatre.

The duo were reportedly caught getting cozy after leading the world, still reeling from Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's shocking split, to believe that maybe love isn't dead after all!

 

Photos

Celebrity Breakups That Made People Believe Love Is Dead

Emma's on break from filming and executive producing a new dark comedy Netflix series called Maniac, alongside Jonah Hill, but hopped across the pond to checked out the Brit on stage.

But we have to say, we're not that surprised that the exes may be rekindling their romance. The two have gushed over each other since their break-up, have used the term "love" on more than one occasion and Andrew was clearly the Oscar winner Emma's biggest fan during the 2017 awards season. The two were constantly thrown together due to their endless nominations for La La Land and Hacksaw Ridge earlier this year, and cameras caught Andrew looking googly-eyed more than once over his former lady love during her acceptance speeches. (The Social Network star even gave his ex a standing ovation at the Golden Globes!)

While nothing has been made official, the romance rumor mill is certainly spinning and hoping these two will work it out.

Check out everything that the two have said about each other post-split...

Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

Andrew on Emma's Acting

"I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself. So for me, I've—it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing." —Andrew to Vanity Fair in January 2017

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Andrew on Emma's Talent

"I'm her biggest fan as an artist." —Andrew to Vanity Fair in January 2017

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emma on Not Talking About Andrew

"See, I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason—because it's all so speculative and baseless," Stone said. "Once you start responding—once you're like, 'No, that's not true' - then they're like, 'Well, if we push enough, we'll get a comment, so let's see what else we can make up.'" —Emma to WSJ. Magazine in 2015

Article continues below

Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone

StarFeine.com/ Splash

Emma on Not Talking About Andrew

"I understand the interest in it completely because I've had it, too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it." —Emma to WSJ. Magazine in 2015

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, Golden Globe GIF

NBC

Andrew on Who He'd Take on Desert Island If He Could Only Bring One Person

"Emma Stone. I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come."—Andrew to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016

Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, BAFTA, Nespresso Nominees Party

Photo Credit: Birch/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Emma on Loving Andrew

"He's still someone I love very much..." —Emma to Vogue in October 2016

Article continues below

Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Sony

Emma on Single Life

"It's been interesting. It's been a good year. And sad. Pros and cons." —Emma to Vogue in October 2016

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

TAGS/ VG , Emma Stone , Andrew Garfield , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.