Disney Channel Battle: Vote in Round 3 for Your Favorite TV Series

  •
  &

by Zach Johnson |

Disney Channel Stars, Round 3

Disney/E! Illustration

It's time to choose the final five!

Round 3 of E! News' Disney Channel Battle is now underway. The initial list of 40 series has been whittled down to 10, with two animated and eight live-action TV programs still in the running.

Fan favorites like Liv and Maddie and Shake It Up, were knocked out of the completion in Round 2, while Round 1 eliminated Elena of Avalor, Phil of the Future, Raven's Home and more.

Interestingly, not a single show in the Top 10 is currently on the air.

Can Wizards of Waverly Place's Russo siblings cast a spell over the poll? Does That's So Raven's Raven Baxter of foresee victory in her future? It's up to fans to decide—so let the voting begin!

Disney Channel Battle Round 3
Girl Meets World vs. Lizzie McGuire
16.2
83.8
Phineas and Ferb vs. Kim Possible
21.5
78.5
Hannah Montana vs. Good Luck Charlie
81.5
18.5
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody vs. Jessie
86.5
13.5
Wizards of Waverly Place vs. That's So Raven
49.1
50.9

Voting in Round 2 will remain open until 5 a.m. P.T. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Surprised by the results of Round 2? Make your voice heard in the comments.

