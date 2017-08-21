It took three years for Jay-Z to share his side of the story.

In a podcast interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller, the 47-year-old rapper opened up for the first time about making headlines in 2014 for his post-Met Gala elevator fight with Solange Knowles. "We had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we've been cool," the hip-hop heavyweight said during the interview, conducted last week. "She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."

During Knowles' attack, Beyoncé stood by silently, only intervening for a brief moment.

Security footage of the family scuffle was later leaked to TMZ. "We've always had a great relationship. I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space," Jay-Z said. "But it ain't nothing."