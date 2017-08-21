Pour one out for Viserion. Game of Thrones had a heartbreaking death (well, there's always a heartbreaking death on Game of Thrones) when Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragon was slain by the Night King. Not only slain, but transformed into a weapon for the other side. Gulp.

"The whole path of the show in someway had been trying to map out all the episode end points and with this one it was the dragon opening its blue eye and realizing the Night King has finally gotten his own weapon of mass destruction," co-creator David Benioff said in the behind-the-scenes video below.

Yeah, it's not good for Dany and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).