They've been let out of the cult—for one night only!
American Horror Story: Cult stars Colton Haynes, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and more hopped on over to Las Vegas to catch Cher in concert at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino's Park Theater last night and it looks like the gang of pals had a rip roarin' good time in Sin City.
Haynes was all about posting the night of fun on his social media before and after the big show. Yesterday the actor shared an Instagram photo of some of the crew as they appeared to arrive at the airport yesterday with the caption, "Almost reunited with our whole crew... #Cher squad here we come!!!"
Earlier today, the Arrow actor, whose turn on the upcoming spine-tingling FX show is pretty much guaranteed to be Creep City, posted a slew of videos and photos on his Instagram from the fun-filled night. He captioned the images, "I can't explain how incredible yesterday was going to see Cher with our @ahsfx #AHScult cast! And my love for torturing @billyeichner is never going to end...it makes me too happy lol. This cast knows how to let loose & dance like no ones watching!!! So grateful."
Haynes also made sure to give a shout out to their group's host, writing, "Thk u @therealchazbono for showing us an amazing time!"
I can't explain how incredible yesterday was going to see Cher with our @ahsfx #AHScult cast! And my love for torturing @billyeichner is never going to end...it makes me too happy lol. This cast knows how to let loose & dance like no ones watching!!! So grateful ?? thk u @therealchazbono for showing us an amazing time!
Haynes posted a plethora of pics from their seats, with their VIP passes and even meeting the wig-loving woman of the hour—Cher!
In June, The Arrow and Teen Wolf fan-favorite and executive producer Ryan Murphy announced via Instagram that the actor would be joining the cast of AHS season 7.
This will be the 28-year-old's second appearance in Murphy's TV world, as he guest-starred in a season two episode of Fox's Scream Queens. "American Horror Story season 7...Already feels like home," Haynes wrote with a smiley face, along with a picture of himself with what could either be blood or lipstick smeared all over his mouth. "So excited." Murphy shared the same photo, saying, "Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes."
AHS: Cult cast includes Paulson, Lourd, Eichner, Haynes Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Alison Pill, Leslie Grossman, Lena Dunham, Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham and Emma Roberts.
There are many secrets being kept under wraps about the 11-episode season, but we do know it will be set in Michigan and that the Trump-Clinton election will be used as a backdrop.
AHS: Cult will invade your mind on Sept. 5.