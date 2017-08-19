Now that's love!

When you have children, it's hard enough to get them all to pose for a family photo even when they all live in the same house. Madonna made it happen; She posted on her Instagram page Friday a rare and sweet photo of her and all her kids—Lourdes, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 17, David Banda and Mercy James, who are both 11, and 4-year-old twin sisters Esther and Stella, at her 59th birthday party in Italy. The girls all wore near-identical floral outfits.

Madonna also posted more photos of her and her kids at her birthday party, including a sweet pic of Lourdes kissing her on the cheek.

"Best ................" she wrote.

