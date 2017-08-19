Madonna Celebrates Birthday With All 6 Kids and Shares Rare Family Photo

Now that's love!

When you have children, it's hard enough to get them all to pose for a family photo even when they all live in the same house. Madonna made it happen; She posted on her Instagram page Friday a rare and sweet photo of her and all her kids—Lourdes, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 17, David Banda and Mercy James, who are both 11, and 4-year-old twin sisters Esther and Stella, at her 59th birthday party in Italy. The girls all wore near-identical floral outfits.

Madonna also posted more photos of her and her kids at her birthday party, including a sweet pic of Lourdes kissing her on the cheek.

"Best ................" she wrote.

See some of Madonna's past cute family pics with her kids.

Madonna, Kids

Instagram

Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Esther and Stella

Madonna shared this photo of her with all her kids at her 59th birthday party.

Madonna, Lourdes

Instagram

Lourdes

The singer appears with her eldest child at her 59th birthday party.

Madonna, Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James

Instagram

Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda and Mercy James

"Starting 2017 with The 4 things that I love the most!" Madonna wrote on Instagram, a month before her adoption of twins Esther and Stella was announced.

Madonna, Esther, Stella

Instagram

Esther and Stella

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Madonna, Mercy James, Esther, Stella

Instagram

Mercy James, Esther and Stella

"My Joy!" Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Madonna, Esther, Stella

Instagram

Esther and Stella

"Rascals ................" Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Madonna, David Banda, Mercy James, Esther, Stella

Instagram

David Banda, Mercy James, Esther and Stella

"Happiness is Contagious!! Happy Independence Day!" Madonna wrote.

Madonna, David Banda, Esther, Stella

Instagram

David Banda and Twins Esther and Stella

"Big. Brothers Are the Best!!" the singer wrote on Instagram on Aug. 10.

Her birthday bash comes almost a year after the pop star settled a nine-month custody battle over Rocco with his dad and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The legal turmoil had begun when Rocco refused to return to the United States despite a court order that said he must return to be with his mother in New York after living with his dad father in London.

He had joined his mother at her 58th birthday party in Havana, Cuba last year, a month before the custody battle was settled. 

Rocco was all smiles in Madonna's recent family pic.

