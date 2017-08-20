Kylie Jenner is finally explaining why she broke up with Tyga.

On tonight's Life of Kylie, the Lip Kit queen comes clean about calling off their relationship earlier this year.

"There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond," Kylie explains. "There was no crazy fight, we just decided...Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

Speaking of Kylie's love life, the 20-year-old also received a super sweet gift from current boyfriend Travis Scott on tonight's episode.