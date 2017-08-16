Ellen DeGeneres is ready to celebrate her greatest love of all today!
While preparing for a new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk-show host couldn't help but mark her nine-year wedding anniversary to Portia De Rossi on social media.
In her latest Instagram post, Ellen shared a photo from the couple's wedding day with a special message to her leading lady.
"@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today," she wrote to her followers. "Being her wife is the greatest thing I am."
As fans may recall, the couple said "I Do" in front of 30 close friend and family members back on August 16, 2008. Motivational speaker Wayne Dyer led the ceremony as the blushing brides wore Zac Posen and swapped rings from Neil Lane.
Ever since that romantic day, the couple has never failed to disappoint on red carpets together.
And while they keep their relationship relatively private on social media, we can't help but remember the few times they decided to share cute selfies of each other online.
In honor of the couple's anniversary, we decided to compile just a few of their cute photos together in our gallery below.
Lara Porzak Photography via WireImage
On August 16, 2008, 30 close family and friends watched the couple say "I Do" in their Beverly Hills home.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
When this couple appears on the carpet, the cameras can't stop flashing (for good reason).
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Whoever said you can't have fun on the red carpet clearly have not met Ellen and Portia.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Sometimes, Ellen just wants to let her wife shine bright on the red carpet.
Going to the beach has never looked so cool with these two lovebirds.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Whenever Portia is a special guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you know it's going to be a good show.
You see a selfie, we see a couple madly in love.
They may not be the most public on social media. When they do post, however, fans can't get enough.
Here's too many more years filled with health and happiness.
