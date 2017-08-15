Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia & Their This Is Us Co-Stars Talk Season 2, Family & More!

We've got the inside scoop straight from the This Is Us cast! 

Season two of the hit NBC show premieres on Sept. 26, and while the cast has been busy at work filming, they've stayed even busier trying to keep quiet about what's to come this season. However, when E! News' Jason Kennedy got on the scene, they couldn't help but spill a few set secrets! 

"So you shot today...tell me everything that happened," Jason asked. "Uh, we were at Pearson home and..." Milo Ventimiglia said without giving too much away. Ugh, okay. So they may not be giving away too much just yet, but they did share plenty about their personal lives.

Especially Sterling K. Brown who brought his son along for the evening. "When you won your Emmy and you walked up on that stage you called it a top five moment. What was number one?" Jason asked. "Either when [my son] was born, cause I had the chance to deliver him at our house cause our midwife did not make it in time," Sterling shared. "Then the marriage, the wedding day was pretty spectacular."

Aw! Watch to see more of our exclusive This Is Us cast interviews in the video above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

