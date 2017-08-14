Brie Bella's hilarious breast feeding stories keep on coming!

E! News caught up with Brie and Nikki Bella yesterday at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards and talk quickly turned to the new mom's boobies, which were on full display in a super sexy low cut dress.

"I dressed her today," Nikki bragged to E! News' Sibley Scoles. "She did dress me, that's why my boobies are out," Brie laughed.

Brie added, "I had to pump in the car, I was trying not to spill breast milk on my dress."