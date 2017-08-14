Did you miss Game of Thrones' casual revelation?

In the fifth episode of season seven (yes, this season is going too fast, we agree with you), Gilly (Hannah Murray) and Samwell (John Bradley) discovered something about a certain Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and a secret marriage. Yeah, that Rhaegar Targaryen, brother to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) papa. Maybe.

Did Rhaegar get married to Lyanna Stark instead of just knocking her up, meaning Jon Snow isn't the bastard child everybody thought he was? Jon Snow has a rite to the seat of, well, everything?